Preston L. “Pete” Bochman, 81, of Tyndall of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, after a short battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Tyndall. Burial is in the Tyndall Cemetery, rural Tyndall.

Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.