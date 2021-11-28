Preston ‘Pete’ Bochman Nov 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Preston L. “Pete” Bochman, 81, of Tyndall of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, after a short battle with cancer.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Tyndall. Burial is in the Tyndall Cemetery, rural Tyndall. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated Nov 26, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Astec Nov 27, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWagner Principal, Wife Resign After IncidentSouth Dakota Supreme Court Overturns Amendment ADaily Record: ArrestsFootball: Bucks Put Five On 11AA All-State TeamNorman SchurmanDaily Record: ArrestsScotland Shooting Suspect Faces 3 More ChargesRhea EricksonDaily Record: ArrestsHartington Man’s Case Continued On Shooting Charges Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Holiday Odds And Ends (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
