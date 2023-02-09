Jane Hornstra
Courtesy Photo

Jane Elizabeth (Decker) Hornstra, the daughter of David and Velma (Robinson) Decker, was born on December 9, 1950, in Plainview, Nebraska. Growing up, Jane attended school and graduated from Yankton High School in 1969. After high school, she furthered her education at Northern State College and Yankton College.

On March 4, 1973, Jane was united in marriage to Herbert Hornstra in Yankton, South Dakota. Jane and Herb were together for almost 50 years.