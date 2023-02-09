Jane Hornstra

Jane Elizabeth (Decker) Hornstra, the daughter of David and Velma (Robinson) Decker, was born on December 9, 1950, in Plainview, Nebraska. Growing up, Jane attended school and graduated from Yankton High School in 1969. After high school, she furthered her education at Northern State College and Yankton College.
On March 4, 1973, Jane was united in marriage to Herbert Hornstra in Yankton, South Dakota. Jane and Herb were together for almost 50 years.
Throughout her life, Jane lived in Yankton, SD; Omaha, NE; Rapid City, SD; Page, AZ; Fort Peck, MT; Emmett, ID; and Seminar, WY. She has lived in Spirit Lake, IA since May of 2021.
Jane held numerous jobs over the years but always said that her best job was spoiling her grandkids. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, stamping her greeting cards, and knitting. Jane was also a member of the Methodist faith and the Eastern Star.
Jane passed away on January 24, 2023. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota at a later date this spring.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Herb; daughter, Jamie; grandsons, Christopher and Caleb; granddaughter, Grace; great-grandsons, Jensen and Westin; several nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, David and Velma Decker; brothers, Rick and Steve Decker; sister, Teri Parlet; several uncles and aunts; and parents-in-law, Ray and Wilma Hornstra.
Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake, IA is assisting the family.
