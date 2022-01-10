Donald Van Epps Jan 10, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Van Epps, 94, of Yankton, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Jan 7, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Job-site Project Assistant - RaDec Construction Co., Inc. 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesA COVID HomecomingThe Final CallBradley JonesRichard ‘Dick’ WeverstadDarlene ‘Dee’ WilliamsMarvin Huber Jr.County ChangeRichard HonnerCyril ‘Cy’ Promes Images CommentedLetter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (28)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (15)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented