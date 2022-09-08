A Celebration of the life of Janice Sternhagen, 78, of Avon will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon, with Pastor Lorney Van Gerpen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Marie Sternhagen was born September 12, 1943, in Avon, SD, the daughter of Robert and Reva (Pritzkau) Hieb. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, surrounded by her family.
Jan graduated from Avon High School in 1961. She graduated from USD/S with an Associate’s Degree. She worked for John Engel for a few years before going to work for Dr. Morris Schuurmans in Wagner. She worked for him until he retired in 1992. His practice was sold to Vision Care and she continued to work there until she retired in November of 2017.
Jan married Jim Greenfield and a daughter, Julie, was born to their union. Jan later married Don Sternhagen on June 2, 1975.
Jan will be remembered for her love for her pets, going to casinos, and playing the piano. She gave piano lessons for many years. Jan’s favorite holiday was Labor Day.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband, Don of Avon; daughter Julie Greenfield of Yankton and her daughters: Jana Greenfield and Sariyah Jansen; son Steve (Mary) Sternhagen of Yankton and their children: Nick (Megan), Tyler (fiancé Hannah) and Ryan (fiancé Danielle) Sternhagen; great grandchildren: Emma and Elsie; brother, Lloyd Hieb and friend Jane Nelson of Avon; and many relatives and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, and children: Danny and Sue Jayne Sternhagen.
