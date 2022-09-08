A Celebration of the life of Janice Sternhagen, 78, of Avon will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon, with Pastor Lorney Van Gerpen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.