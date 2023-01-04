Shirley Mann
Shirley Jane Mann, age 87 of Tyndall, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Yankton.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield.