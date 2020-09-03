Cheyenne Ziegenbein, 22, of Yankton passed away at her home unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing practices. Those that wish may view Cheyenne’s service by livestreaming at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
