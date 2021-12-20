Wayne Mark Lane Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne Mark Lane, 92, of Yankton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton. Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated Dec 17, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Avera Dec 18, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVernon KaulTwo Men Facing Felony Charges In Crofton IncidentSara SoukupLinda TrampYankton College Moves Into Its New HomeSettlement Reached In Lawsuit Over 2017 DeathDennis PravecekTraining For The UnthinkableTerry ReisnerDennis Pravecek Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (46)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (4)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented