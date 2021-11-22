Terry Ellen Parr, age 61, of Yankton, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.

Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Terry Parr.