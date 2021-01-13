Bill Sage, age 59 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington, Nebraska.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Nelson, Morgan Nelson, Jerry Nelson, DJ Sage, John Sage, Luke Sage, Mark Kuehler and Daniel Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Nelson, Mariah Nelson, Jill Duncan and Bill’s great nieces and nephews.
William Dean “Bill” Sage was born on July 23, 1961 in Osmond, Nebraska to George and Beverly Sage. He grew up and attended school in Crofton. Bill worked a variety of jobs throughout his life which included helping his dad in the gravel business, working for the CEDA program in Crofton, delivering newspapers for the Omaha World Herald, and doing computer work for people in the Crofton area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, computers, playing cards, watching western movies, CB radios and ham radios and was part of a ham radio club. Bill was also a collector of guns and knives.
Bill loved his family and was very involved in the lives of his nieces and nephews, helping to raise Brandon, Jordan and Morgan when they were younger. He especially enjoyed following their sporting events and attending games. Bill was also very fond of his great nieces and nephews, who took over the spotlight once they were born. Bill was very knowledgeable on family history and enjoyed tracing genealogy of previous generations.
Bill is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Nelson of Crofton, NE; nephew, Jordan (Mariah) Nelson of Crofton, NE; niece, Morgan Nelson of Yankton, SD; niece-in-law, Jill (Daniel) Duncan of Crofton; NE; nine great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beverly Sage; and his nephew, Brandon Nelson.
January 14, 2021
