Helmuth Gerald Maul, 88, of Kearney, NE, formerly of Grand Island, NE, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Helmuth was born March 24, 1933, at Menno, South Dakota, the son of John and Roseolia (Grosz) Maul. Helmuth grew up and received his education in Yankton, SD, graduating from Yankton High School in 1952. He entered the Army on June 11, 1953, serving until his honorable discharge on May 2, 1955. He married Margaret Schramm on October 1, 1960, at Yankton, SD. The couple moved to Grand Island in May of 1961, where Helmuth was employed at New Moon Homes-Redman Industries as a production worker. In 1966, he began working at New Holland, retiring after 20 years of service. Mrs. Maul died April 20, 1998.
Helmuth was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed Nebraska football, traveling, and gardening.
Survivors of his immediate family include a son and daughter-in-law: Doug and Karmin Maul of Grand Island, NE, a daughter and son-in-law: Renee and Chuck Wilkins of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Others who will cherish his memory are: grandchildren, Keith, Shauna, Maddie, John, Melissa and Jack, Kurt, great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jordy, and Jace.
Helmuth is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, brothers and sister-in-law, Richard Maul, Filmore (Virginia) Maul, sisters, Adeline Neuendorf and Mae Mutchelknaus.
