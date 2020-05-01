Stanford Douglas Spotted Wood, age 59 of Sioux Falls, died on his birthday Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 in the outdoor chapel at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, SD with Rev. Deacon John Keys officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with social distancing observed due to the Coronavirus epidemic. You may watch the service live stream at www.goglinfh.com, Stanford Spotted Wood.
