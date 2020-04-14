Grant Nielson, 31, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 10, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Due to the current health restrictions, there will be a small visitation at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Yankton, followed by a private family funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, with Pastor Jeff Otterman officiating. Live streaming of the service will be provided at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Interment will be in Garden of Memories, Yankton, with burial service for family only.
