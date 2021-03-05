Allen R. Plihal, age 78, of Baltic, SD, formerly of Yankton, passed away on February 27, 2021, in Dell Rapids, SD, under hospice care having battled kidney and heart failure.
Allen was born March 20, 1942, in Scotland, SD. He attended high school in Tyndall, SD, and graduated from Delmont High School in 1960. His college years took him to Southern State Teachers’ College in Springfield, SD.
Allen’s career kept him in the plumbing and heating business. He was employed with Midwest Plumbing and Heating of Irene, co-owned and operated Plihal-Fleege Plumbing and Heating, and worked as an estimator for Fejfar Plumbing and Heating, both of Yankton. Most recently, from 1998-2018, Allen was an estimator for Hander Plumbing and Heating in Sioux Falls.
Allen had a life-long love for baseball, which began in his youth as he pitched at make-shift targets on hay bales. He pitched for the Tyndall junior/junior team, winning the state championship, the Delmont amateur team, and much later for the Yankton Lakers. In 1968, Allen earned a 13-1 pitching record with the Lakers along with a no-hitter. Allen currently holds the 16th best all-time amateur baseball pitching record in SD.
Allen is survived by his wife, Mona, of Baltic; son, Kevin and wife, Angie; grandsons, Max, Austin and Jackson all of Oceanside, CA; Kevin’s mother, Marsha (Kratz) Beran, Yankton; brother, Eugene (Lucienne), Alberta, Canada; sisters, Eileen (Mervin) Gall, Tripp; Arlene (Allen) Stoebner, Yankton; Sylvia (Larry) Cuka, Rapid City; step-son, Cory (Carrie) Marschner, and their two children, Crosby, ND; Step-daughter, Dawn (Tony) Sturzenbecher, Clear Lake, and their two children; along with four step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry J. Plihal (1985) and Olga E. (Travnicek) Plihal (1981).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Minnehaha Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Baltic, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 6, 2021
