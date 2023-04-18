Jeremy Wampol, age 53, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Nathan Martin officiating. Military honors will be performed following the service by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Jeremy was born on March 7, 1970, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Kenneth Wampol and Linda Sorensen. He grew up in Yankton where he graduated from Yankton High School in 1988. After high school, Jeremy enlisted in the United States Army and served in active duty from July 28, 1988, to July 27, 1990. He received his basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and was stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge, Jeremy returned to Yankton and worked at various places until going to culinary school in Mitchell, SD. He then worked in food service for Avera Majestic Bluffs for 16 years. There he met Karen Loecker and they were married on September 14, 2012. Jeremy retired to care for Karen as she was dealing with several health issues. He loved his wife more than anything and was her caregiver for several years. Jeremy loved to cook and enjoyed sitting around the campfire and working in his garden. He also loved watching football and was an avid fan of Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jeremy is survived by his son, Nicholas Wuebben of Brookings, SD; mother, Linda (Quay) Hansen of Mesa, AZ; father, Kenneth (Pat) Wampol of Tabor, SD; and brother, Chad Wampol of Mission Hill, SD.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Wampol on August 15, 2022.
