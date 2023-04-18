Jeremy Wampol

Jeremy Wampol, age 53, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Nathan Martin officiating. Military honors will be performed following the service by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.