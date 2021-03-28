Steven Clifford Wentworth, 77, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Private family memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with Chaplain Jerry Webber officiating.
Public walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Livestreaming of Steve’s service may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
