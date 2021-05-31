Phyllis Charlotte Woehl, 65, of Menno passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with Pastor Bill Vis officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with a Scripture service and memory sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Phyllis’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno is assisting with the service details.
