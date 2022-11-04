Constance Arcoren

Constance Arcoren, 73, of Sioux City, IA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Westwood Specialty Care Center in Sioux City, IA.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 7 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton with visitation one hour prior to the service.