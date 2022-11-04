Constance Arcoren, 73, of Sioux City, IA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Westwood Specialty Care Center in Sioux City, IA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 7 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton with visitation one hour prior to the service.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Connie Arcoren, 73 of Sioux City IA completed her life’s journey on November 1, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Connie was born on August 11, 1949, to Edward J. Arcoren and Evelyn Spotted Wood. She grew up in Yankton SD and attended school at St. Paul’s Indian Mission in Marty, SD. After moving to several other areas in SD and Montana she settled in Sioux City, IA. Connie worked in several different capacities mainly as an office assistant. After retiring Connie enjoyed her life of leisure. She enjoyed puzzles of all sorts, crosswords, and playing slots on her iPad and watching Law and Order, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Connie is survived by her son Theodore “George” of Stephenville TX. One brother Terry of Norfolk NE; five sisters, Beverly of Morton MN, Jeannie of Sioux Falls SD, Deborah of Sioux City IA, Betsy of Sergeant Bluff IA, and Kim of Norfolk NE; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and one daughter.
Connie will be missed by all her family, friends, and relatives.
