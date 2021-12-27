Almon Adam, 91, formerly of Pickstown, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD.
Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes, with military honors.
Visitation is at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials will be directed to the Centerville Care and Rehab Center Activities Dept. or Veterans Honored Interment.
Almon Gustave Adam was born October 21, 1930, to Gustave and Mabel (Kortmeyer) Adam near Naper, NE. He was the third born of triplets. He grew up on farms near Naper, NE, Jamison, NE, and Randall Valley, SD. After graduating from Fairfax High School in 1949, he attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD, for one year before being drafted in 1952. He was stationed in Germany until being honorably discharged in 1954.
He was united in marriage to Joy Marilyn Hanson on August 29, 1954. The couple was blessed with seven children. The family resided at the Adam family farm in Randall Valley, where Almon farmed. He drove a bus for the Andes Central School for twenty-six years. Joy died in 1978 after a lengthy illness, while three children still remained at home.
In 1995, Almon moved to his home in Pickstown, SD, where he continued to work at the farm, serve as manager of the Ft. Randall Boat Club, then worked as manager of Vacation Haven in Pickstown. He was involved in the Pickstown community as a member of the city council and volunteered in various ways.
Almon was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, SD, where he was actively involved in leadership positions over the years. He was a life-time member of the American Legion Post 282 of Pickstown. He proudly served many terms as the commander of the post and held honored positions at the district and state levels. He also held membership in The Forty and Eight and the VFW.
After failing health, Almon moved to Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton in 2015. He moved to the Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD, in 2018.
Almon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His smile and quick wit are characteristics that are sure to be remembered. He was the envy of many with his ability to play the piano by ear as he joyfully played many, many songs for a sing along. A container of dice was normally nearby for a game or two of 5000.
He is survived by his seven children: Robin (Doug) Brooks, Yankton, Roxanne (Dan) Evans, Centerville, Roland (Susan) Adam, Yankton, Rebecca (Daniel) Thaler, Pickstown, Ruth (Greg) Reiser, Parkston, Ron Adam, Sturgis and Ralph (Tammie) Adam of Custer; 22 grandchildren: Curtis, Carrie, Ryan, Rachel, Reece, Ralandi, Katelyn, Andrew, Grace, Jessica, Jacob, Jordan, John, Jeremy, Joe, Jenna, Shane, Jacquelyn, Zachary, Larissa, Kassidy and Kasen; 35 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Globke and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Joy; brother, Albert; and sister, Alice.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 28, 2021
