Patricia (Pat) Kay Nielson, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her on January 26, 2022, at Angelhaus Assisted Living in Yankton, SD.
Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
On July 20, 1937, Pat was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Stanley (Ganner) Smith and Marian Sattler Smith. She was an only child and grew up in Yankton during her formative years attending Beadle Elementary and Yankton Middle School. As a child of working parents (which was not the norm at the time), a good, strong work ethic was instilled in her at a young age. Pat graduated from Yankton High School in 1955 and attended the University of Colorado Medical Center, where she graduated with a degree in radiologic technology. She eloped with Neal Nielson on August 29, 1960, in Luverne, MN, and they made their home in Yankton, where Neal ran Yankton Auto Sales Company until he died in 1994. Two sons were born to this union, Neal (Jay) and Chris. Pat stayed at home with her boys until they started school, and then she went to work at the Yankton Medical Clinic as an X-Ray Technician. She worked until she was 70 and took immense pride in her profession. She rarely (if ever) missed a day and was always there with a smile and willing to pitch in where needed. She would often take shifts during lousy weather so her co-workers could get home to their families or pick people up around town to get them to work on snowy days. But her biggest joy was her family. Her heart and home were always open. She was always a gracious host - from card club to Christmas dinners to grandkid sleepovers. She also made every effort to be present for each of her seven grandchildren’s milestone events. Pat was many things, but she’ll be remembered most for her kind and generous spirit.
Pat is survived by her son, Chris (Sonya) Nielson of Norfolk, NE; daughter-in-law, Teresa Nielson; grandchildren: Jennifer (John) Bame of Madison, SD, Stephanie (Brett) Marlette of Yankton, Chad Nielson of Yankton, Janelle (Jeff) Sayler of Tabor, SD, Kristin (Kyle) Marquardt of Harrisburg, SD, Justin Nielson of Colton, SD; eight great-grandchildren: James Bame, Marla Sayler, Jacob Bame, Roland Marlette, Oakley Sayler, Theodore Marlette, Lydia Sayler, and Otto Sayler; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neal Nielson; son, Jay Nielson; and grandson, Grant Nielson.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
