Richard John Promes, 94, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington American Legion Post #5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. To watch a livestream of the service, visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
