Darlene Bueber Jul 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darlene K. Bueber, age 87 of Tripp, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland.Visitation will be held from 5 pm. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp.Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp. Interment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp.Goglin Funeral Chapel, Tripp, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Darlene Bueber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Maintenance Technician - Manitou Group Jul 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLocal Attorney Named SD Trial Lawyer Of YearVehicle Crash Leaves Burbank Woman DeadVandalism Reported Throughout City Park SystemDaily Record: ArrestsWayne VennardA Little Help From His FriendsYankton College Welcomes New Executive DirectorLetter: Yankton FeminismNames Released In Charles Mix County Fatal CrashDavid Struckman-Johnson Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (52)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (11)Letter: American Innovation (10)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented