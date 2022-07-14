Darlene K. Bueber, age 87 of Tripp, passed away  Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp.

Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp.

Interment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp.

Goglin Funeral Chapel, Tripp, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Darlene Bueber.