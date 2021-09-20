Eldon M. Johnson, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, September 17, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with military honors provided by Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20. at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation also continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Phil Johnson, Chris Johnson, Nick Johnson, Eliot Armstrong, Mike Mehrer, Stephen Mehrer, Aaron Burbach and Zack Lippert. Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters.
Eldon was born March 18, 1947 in Yankton, South Dakota to Paul and Evelyn (Biesman) Johnson. He grew up in Yankton where he attended school. Eldon joined the United States Army in April of 1966 and served in Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in January of 1968. Eldon then moved back to Yankton. He married Joyce Nelson and they had a son, Jason. Eldon worked for Northwestern Public Service for about 30 years. He was a jack of all trades and could fix about anything — even if it wasn’t broke. He was always there for his family and helped many of them with their car repairs. Eldon battled several health issues in the past five years with toughness and strength. He was very proud of his three granddaughters.
Eldon is survived by his son, Jason (Kim) Johnson of Sioux Falls; three granddaughters: Kayden, Chloe and Burklee; six brothers and sisters: Darlene Mehrer of Scotland, SD, Wayne (Estelle) Johnson of Yankton, Dan (Joan) Johnson of Tyndall, SD, Patty (Mike) Armstrong of Newcastle, NE, Paula (Chuck) Burbach of Wynot, NE, and Marlys (Paul) Hines of Hartington, NE; three sisters-in-law: Judy, Ruth and Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, Larry Hosmer; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Gerald, Curt and Roger Johnson; sister, Pam Hosmer; and nephew, Matthew Johnson.
