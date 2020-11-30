Alice Lou Hegge, 79, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to COVID-19 complications.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
