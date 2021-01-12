Norma J. Janssen, 85 of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 4-6 p.m. and will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
