Jasmine Lynn Mortensen, 41, of Yankton died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will take place at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a public celebration of her life at a later date.
Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 11:27 pm
