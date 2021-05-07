Sandra Lynn Odens, 78, of Avon died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home in rural Avon, in hospice care surrounded by members of her family after a three year courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials should be directed to the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield, and the Avon/Dante Pink Ladies Dart League.
Commented