Rose Marie Voudry, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 7, 2021 at the Lewis and Clark Overlook Picnic Shelter at 55245 Hwy 121, Crofton, NE, which overlooks the dam on the Nebraska side.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Rose Marie was born April 22, 1939 in Tabor, South Dakota to Robert “Bob” and Rose (Chadim) Lyons. She grew up in Scotland, South Dakota with her parents and two sisters, Pat and Anita. Rose Marie graduated from Scotland High School. She then served in the United States Army, working in Pediatrics at Brooke Army Hospital in Fort Sam Houston, TX. On December 2, 1960, she married Don Voudry. They were married 59 years and had two children, Robyn and Brian, who she loved more than anything. Besides being a stay-at-home mom, she also babysat, cleaned houses, and worked at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital as a nurse’s aide.
What we really want to do is tell everyone how much we all loved her and how proud we are of her. Rose Marie loved ALL animals, especially cats. There is no animal she wouldn’t save or feed. Her gentle spirit with animals was something to see.
In October 2019, she was diagnosed with cancer. After the diagnosis, we all noticed this wave of determination and positivity come out. She was going to beat the cancer. She was just starting her 4th week of radiation and said she would be all done by her birthday in April. She was so excited and determined. Rose Marie’s favorite thing to do was working outside in her yard and with her flowers. That was her goal — to work in her yard this spring and summer. We know she is happy in a beautiful place full of animals, flowers and dragonflies.
We want Rose Marie to be remembered for her kindness, compassion, fighting spirit and determination. She would literally give anyone the shirt off her back. What would make her happy is to have everyone be kind to one another, don’t judge, say “Hi” and smile to someone you don’t know every day.
Left to carry her legacy of love is her husband, Don Voudry of Yankton; daughter, Robyn (Bob) Tramp of Crofton, NE; son, Brian (Tami) Voudry of Hanford, CA; her cherished grandchildren: Erin (Andy) Filips of Crofton, Laura (Brandon) Barger of Bloomfield, NE, Ryan Tramp of Yankton, Nickolas, Carson and Cassidy Voudry of Hanford, CA; her great grandchildren: Braelynn and Jaden Barger, and Harlow and Caleb Filips; sister, Anita (Clark) Mola of Rapid City, SD. Rose Marie really loved and was loved back by her nieces and nephews who all called her “Tootsie”: Bobby, Michele, Anessa and Tiffany; and special friends: Trudy Gillberry, Donna Phillips, Dr. Nancy Saunders and Greg, who lived kitty-corner from Mom.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Ann Albrecht; mother-in-law, Mae Voudry, her aunts: Mae, Pet, and Selsie; cousin, Donnie; two great grandchildren, Kinley and Riley Filips along with three other Filip angels.
To continue her love of animals, memorials in Rose Marie’s honor may be directed to the Heartland Humane Society, 3400 E. Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 30, 2021
Commented