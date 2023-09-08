Charles Randall Gray — Chuck (to his business and community friends) / Randy (to his family) — 75, passed away September 6, 2023, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Sister James, under hospice care after a short battle with cancer.
He was born May 26, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to Charles and Nina (Andrews) Gray. He lived and attended grade school in London, Ohio, until 1959 when the family moved to Sioux Falls, where he attended Whittier Junior High, Washington High and in 1966 was among the first graduating class at the then new Lincoln High School.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After boot camp, he served 13 months in Vietnam. After returning home, he attended Southeast Tech where he earned a degree in Electronics. He worked for many years at Retail Data Systems in Sioux Falls. In 2005, he moved to Yankton where he later worked at Karl’s TV and Appliance before retiring.
Randy will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, his kind heart and his devotion to family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Nina.
He is survived by his sisters, Chery Ehrhardt, Payson, AZ and Dianne (Gary) Sejnoha, Yankton, SD, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and one great-great niece.
At his request, no services are planned. Cremated remains will be placed alongside his parents at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Avera Hospice and Riverfront area for the kind and wonderful care he received during his short time under their care.
