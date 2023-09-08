Charles Randall Gray — Chuck (to his business and community friends) / Randy (to his family) — 75, passed away September 6, 2023, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Sister James, under hospice care after a short battle with cancer.

He was born May 26, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to Charles and Nina (Andrews) Gray. He lived and attended grade school in London, Ohio, until 1959 when the family moved to Sioux Falls, where he attended Whittier Junior High, Washington High and in 1966 was among the first graduating class at the then new Lincoln High School.