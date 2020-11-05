Joseph Victor Becvar, age 92, of Tyndall, SD passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 9 at Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Tyndall. Interment with military honors will take place at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
