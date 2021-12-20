Mary E. Layne, age 71, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Mary E. Layne was born May 13, 1950, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Robert and Betty (Layne) Sherman. She grew up in Yankton until her family moved to Omaha, Nebraska for a short time. They then moved to Vermillion, South Dakota and Mary graduated from Vermillion High School in 1968. She moved back to Yankton and lived with her grandmother, Minnie Layne and began working at Sunshine Foods making donuts. She then worked at Cimpl Meats in Yankton where she worked for 37 years in the sausage department.
Mary was very active in TOPS SD 45, where she carried all of the officer positions at one time or another, including president and co-leader. She loved supporting people in their weight loss. She enjoyed crafts, BINGO, camping, fishing, cards, hunting, and especially loved spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her three brothers: Gary (Cathy) Sherman of Bonesteel, South Dakota; Rodney Sherman (Sheila Bearinger) of Yankton; and Jeff (Sandy) Sherman of Mission Hill, South Dakota; special aunts: Kay Kellogg of Elwood, Nebraska; Janet (Dennis) Mines of Yankton; and Barb (John) Schneider of Yankton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doug Sherman, two sisters, JoAnn Waters and Brenda Bordeaux and grandma, Minnie Layne.
