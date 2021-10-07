Harvard Schulz Oct 7, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harvard Paul Schulz, 79, of Yankton died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Ranch style 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage in Springfield, SD. $800/rent. $800 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Independent Living Specialist - Independent Living Choices 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian BridgeLewis & Clark Resort Expands To Fill A NeedJessica SchaefferMan Dies In Morning Crash Near TaborVermillion City Attorney Passes AwayWanda SchumacherVermillion Man Identified As Victim In Crash Near TaborNatural Gas Prices To SoarJim SlagleJames ‘Jim’ Slagle Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (42)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (11)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
