Harvard Paul Schulz, 79, of Yankton died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.