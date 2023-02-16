Margaret Arens
Courtesy Photo

Margaret Ann Arens age 84 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton.