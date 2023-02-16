Margaret Arens

Margaret Ann Arens age 84 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation will continue on Saturday at church one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Reifenrath, Chad Reifenrath, Dan Schaefer, Marcel Arens, David Arens, and Doug Nelson.
Margaret was born to Arnold and Catherine (Kribell) Bickett on Dec. 18, 1938, on a farm south of Beresford, S.D. She attended country school near Emmett, S.D. through 5th grade. The family moved to a farm near Winfred, S.D. and Margaret attended St. Agatha Catholic School in Howard, S.D., graduating from high school in 1956.
She attended Mount Marty College and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Medical Technology in Yankton. She worked at Yankton Medical Clinic. On May 14, 1960, Margaret married Harold Arens at St. Agatha Church in Howard. They first lived in a trailer house on the Arens family farm south of Crofton and eventually purchased the home place from Harold’s parents. They had two sons, Curt born in 1964 and Paul, born in 1968. As a farm wife, she took care of the farm books and kept her farm crew fed, especially with homemade bread. She was a 4-H leader. As a member of St. Rose Parish, she served on the liturgy committee, St. Rose Guild, teaching high school CCD and in the Council of Catholic Women.
Margaret cared for her parents at home on the farm in their last years. Through that experience, she started working at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield as a CSM, and at Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton. She also worked for Avera Home Health and Hospice until retiring in 2012. Harold and Margaret moved from the farm into a house in Crofton in 1997.
Harold passed away in 2010. Margaret worked part time at the Crofton Senior Center until 2011. In 2012, she met and married Roger Yates. She and Roger enjoyed traveling, baking and cooking and visiting friends and family over their 11 years together. Margaret enjoyed cooking for company and making spaghetti suppers for the St. Rose Unity Supper. She crocheted around 30 of what she called “prayer Afghans” over the past year for local friends and neighbors who were having health concerns, and was making more just before she passed away. She loved keeping track of her grandchildren, following their sports, life events and activities and she strongly supported St. Rose Parish and St. Rose School. She just welcomed her first great-grandchild this past year.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Curt (Donna) and Paul, all of Crofton; her siblings, Helen Schaefer; Paul (Virginia) Bickett; Tom (Rose) Bickett, Pat (Darrell) Reifenrath; Kathleen Joseph, Cel (Doug) Wittrock, and Leona (Duane) Eggert; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Arnold and Catherine; her brother Joe and sister, Mary Ruth; and her first husband Harold.
In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested memorials to be made to the St. Rose School Legacy Fund at St. Rose School in Crofton.
