Vernon J. ‘Vern’ Morgan age 81 of Lesterville, SD passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was with family at the time of his passing.
No formal services are planned at this time.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting the family.
Vern was born July 7, 1940, in Lincoln, NE to Joseph M. and Lola Ellen (Nisley) Morgan. He graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, NE. He spent most of his life in law enforcement or driving truck. His last and most satisfying job was driving bus for the Yankton School District. He married Susan Wheeler on October 15, 1966, in Omaha, NE. They had two children and later divorced. To his many friends he says thank you for sharing your lives with him. A sincere thank you to Bryan, Trevor and Tracy for all of your kindness. A special thank you to Jeremy, Donnel and the other staff at Avera Hospice in Sioux Falls for the care you extended to me. And lastly to all the kids on the school bus he hopes the best for each of you.
He leaves behind a son Dan and wife Deb of Omaha, NE, a daughter Lori of Lincoln, NE all of whom he was very proud; a sister Rea Pelton and her husband Don of Warrensburg, MO, and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
