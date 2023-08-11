Donna Schmidt

Donna Schmidt

Donna (Hoebelheinrich) Schmidt, 86, of Saint Helena, Nebraska, passed peacefully the morning of August 10, 2023, after a life well lived.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska.