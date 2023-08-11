Donna Schmidt

Donna (Hoebelheinrich) Schmidt, 86, of Saint Helena, Nebraska, passed peacefully the morning of August 10, 2023, after a life well lived.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Pallbearers are Randy Schmidt, Cole Schmidt Matthew Schmidt, Chris Schaffer, TJ Harmelink, Micheal Keen, Dane Boeckman and Troy Schmitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Cordy Rasmussen and Danny Lammers.
Donna was born August 5, 1937, to Herman and Rosann (Suing) Hoebelheinrich. Madonna Darlene Hoebelheinrich was the fourth child, fourth daughter growing up on the farm near St. Helena, Nebraska. As a young girl she enjoyed playing with her sisters and brother, particularly some potentially dangerous stuff Richard came up with in the ravines on the farm. She attended Sunnyside Country School, a one room schoolhouse west of Saint Helena, then graduated High School at Holy Trinity in Hartington, where she boarded with a family during the school year. After graduation she enjoyed working at Novotny Green House in Yankton, tending flowers and making floral arrangements, which was a lifelong pleasure of hers.
Donna married Virgil Schmidt on December 27th, 1960. They lived on the family farm near Menominee raising three children, Brenda, Randal and Tammy. Donna was a homemaker and farmwife, managing the books for the farm. She also volunteered for many duties at church and with the Ladies Guild. Donna served on the St. Boniface Church Council, the West Catholic School Board, and the Cedar Catholic School Board. At the point most people retire, Donna went to work at the Walmart deli counter where she enjoyed her coworkers and the buzz of activity.
Donna and Virgil were happy to help his sister Darlene Lammers after the loss of her husband, by bringing her son Danny into their home. He lived with them during their early marriage and remained like another son to them throughout her life. Donna also raised her grandson, Matthew, after Brenda’s death, and took care of Randy’s children; Lakyn, Taylor and Cole after school and during the summers providing lots of love, adventurous walks and happy memories. Throughout her life, nothing was more important to Donna than her faith in God. She was determined to do all in her power to ensure her family would get to heaven. She raised her children to love and serve God and she and Virgil set the best example.
Donna grew a big garden every summer, baked the best cinnamon rolls you’ve ever tasted, and always had time for family and friends. She loved to watch her children and grandchildren ride horses and compete in 4-H Rodeo. She enjoyed traveling on family vacations and was always the first in the car to spot the Rocky Mountain Range in the distance with indescribable awe. After Virgil’s death, Donna took “spring break” trips with her niece and nephew and sister Dolores, traveling all over the southern United States.
Due to her illnesses toward the end of her life, her final years were far from easy. Through it all, she maintained the elegant, lady-like demeanor for which she was known. It was still a joy to be in her presence, her smile lit up any room she was in. Donna left a lasting impression on her caregivers, her family and friends and all who knew her. Donna will be greatly missed, she lived well, she lived joyfully, and was a good and faithful servant to the Lord of her life.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Cathy) Schmidt of Menominee, Nebraska; daughter, Tammy (Chris) Schaffer of Elk Point, South Dakota; son in her heart, Danny Lammers of Yankton, South Dakota; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Kari Craig) Schmidt, Lakyn (Dane Boeckman) Mueller, Taylor (TJ) Harmelink, Cole (Kelsey Shoultz) Schmidt, Lindsey (Tom) Trujillo, Laurel (Michael) Keen, and Katherine Schaffer, nine great-grandchildren: Abigail, Connor, Ethan, Harry, Reed, Rhet, Riggs, Reese and Kinsley; sisters: Irma Pick and Diane (Cordy) Rasmussen; sisters-in-law, Dorthea Hoebelheinrich, Anna Mae (Don) Zimmerman and Margaret Schmidt; brother-in-law, Quinten Tramp and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Rosann Hoebelheinrich; husband, Virgil; daughter, Brenda; grandson, Taylor Schaffer; grandson-in-law, Kyle Mueller; brother, Richard Hoebelheinrich; and sisters: Anita Dendinger and Dolores Foxhoven.
August 12, 2023
