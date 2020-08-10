Mary M. Philippi, 73, of Yankton passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Yankton surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, with a 7 p.m. Holy Rosary and Vigil Service at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Mary’s family asks that social distancing be observed for both the funeral and visitation in accordance with current healthcare precautions. Livestreaming of Mary’s services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented