Dennis Orville Freeburg passed away at home on February 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children, just as he wanted.
He was born on June 25, 1941in Yankton, South Dakota to Evelyn and Pete Freeburg.
Dennis grew up on the family farm in Gayville, South Dakota. He was athletic, loved to play sports and had a passion for drawing that continued throughout his life.
Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959 and was a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class and was assigned to the USS Tom Green County LST ship. He received an occupational medal for his service, a good conduct medal and an honorable discharge for his years in service.
Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Mount, on August 2, 1961, and had three children together.
Dennis met his future wife, Marilyn Besel, on Christmas Eve 1981. They were married in June 1982 and had two daughters.
Dennis spent many hours outside manicuring his green lawn and colorful flowers. His lawn is affectionately remembered for its baseball-field style mowing and appearance.
He always relished in time spent with family and was up for a card game or playing dominos without fail. He enjoyed lefse, barbecuing, watching the Oregon Ducks, Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners, and taking walks around his yard and visiting with neighbors.
Dennis is survived by his wife Marilyn, sons Michael (Christina), David (Susan), stepson Brandon, daughters Lori (Rick), Briana (Ryan) and Veronica (Shawn); 15 grandchildren: Andrew, Nicholas, Mikayla (Garret), Tawnya, David (Rachael), Didi (Ed), Ryan, Kyleen, Kendall, Ari, Joshua, Alaina, Neil, Evelyn and Wesley; eight great-grandchildren: Alicia, Atlas, Ashten, Leira, Mazie, Matthew, Rylee, and Dawson; Brothers: Leon (Darlene) and Gary (Amy); Nephews: Jory (Beth), John (Emily), Brian (Kristin), and Brad; Niece: Erica (Loren) as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Pete and first wife Sylvia.
A celebration of life was held in his honor on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4440 State Street, Salem, Oregon 97301.
