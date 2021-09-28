David Leo O’Brien, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton while his children, Todd and Debbie, were holding his hand.
David was born on April 13, 1942, in Randolph, Nebraska, to Leo and Helen (Leiting) O’Brien. David’s father originally came to the area by the Orphan Train. David grew up in the Randolph area and graduated from St. Frances High School in Randolph. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Kirby, on September 8, 1962, in Bloomfield, Nebraska. The couple recently celebrated their 59th year wedding anniversary, where Dave claimed he was finally fully trained.
David’s first job was as a beekeeper, then he purchased the Cork ‘n Bottle in 1972. After he sold the Cork ‘n Bottle, he went to work for Don Peterson at Yaggie’s Inc. Grain and Feed in Yankton as a manager for 35 years. David retired from Yaggie’s in 2011.
Throughout his adult life, David was actively involved in the local and state communities, serving as both Yankton City Commissioner and Mayor. Kathy and David also served together on the Board of the Yankton Contact Center. Governor Mickelson appointed David to the South Dakota State Cement Plant Board and was president during his many years of service. Additionally, David was the Vice President of Internal Affairs for the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as a member of the Interstate Commerce Commission National Grain Car Council. A golf enthusiast, David served on the Board of South Dakota Golf Association and was president of the board at one time.
David thoroughly enjoyed his daily routine, which involved golfing, playing Scrabble with Kathy each afternoon and spending time with family and friends. In early September, David enjoyed the weekend playing rounds of golf with his son Todd and grandsons Sam and Nick. He beat them all.
David is survived by his wife, Kathy of Yankton; daughter, Deborah (Greg) Toste of San Antonio, TX, and their two children: Nicholas (Tosha) and Kelsey; son, Todd (Susan) O’Brien of Sioux City, IA, and their 5 children: Samuel, Marlee, and Olivia O’Brien, Paulsen and John Fey; and brother, Keith (Lois) O’Brien of Lincoln, NE.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Helen O’Brien.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
A celebration of David’s wonderful life will be held at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton following the inurnment from noon-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to several charities of their choice.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 29, 2021
