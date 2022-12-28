Kenneth Snow

Kenneth Ray Snow, age 96, of Gayville, South Dakota, died peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service for Ken will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at the Gayville United Methodist Church in Gayville. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.