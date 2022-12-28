Kenneth Snow

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Kenneth Ray Snow, age 96, of Gayville, South Dakota, died peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service for Ken will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at the Gayville United Methodist Church in Gayville. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Kenneth was born December 10, 1925, on the family homestead north of Gayville, South Dakota to Bennie and Delia (Benson) Snow. He graduated from Gayville High School in 1944. In January of 1945, Ken enlisted in the United States Marines. He was stationed in Guam and China during the end of World War II and was honorably discharged in November of 1946. On July 6, 1947, Ken married Koreen South at the Gayville Methodist Church. After their marriage, they lived in Sioux City, Iowa where Ken worked as an accountant at The Waitt Cattle Company. Two years later, they returned to the family homestead and began farming. In 1955, they moved to their current farm just to the north of the homestead. In addition to farming all different kinds of crops, they also raised cattle, sheep, chickens, hogs and supported their children in the 4-H horse club throughout the years.
Ken and Koreen were active members of the Gayville Volin United Methodist Church and were avid supporters of Wycliffe Bible Translators, UNICEF and Heifer International. Ken was athletic and especially enjoyed it when the Methodists played the Lutherans in a rousing game of softball. Ken also enjoyed reading, playing cards, fishing, singing and listening to music. When he was younger, he played the drums and was a member of a drum and bugle corps. Ken was a quiet, gentle, kindhearted man who loved his Lord and his family above all things.
Ken is survived by his wife of 75 years, Koreen Snow of Gayville; five children: Michael (Carmen) Snow of Gayville and Romania, daughter-in-law Margaret Snow of Queen Creek, AZ, Robin (Vickie) Snow of Renner, SD, Beth (Roger) Mueller of Manchester, IA, Tim Snow of Plymouth, MN, and Sarah (Dave) Gullikson of Gayville; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Kirk and Terry Snow; brother, James Snow; and sister, Marjorie Williams-Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Wycliffe Bible Translators, UNICEF or Heifer International.
