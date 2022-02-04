Kim Smith Feb 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kim Smith, 63, of Mission Hill, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Kim’s wish was to have her body donated to the USD School of Medicine in Vermillion. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 8 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Pharmacy Technician & Part-Time Delivery Driver - Roger's Family Pharmacy Feb 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVictims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashWakonda Farmer Offers His Hemp Success Story During SD TourCarol Boom2 City Permits AwardedFootball: YHS Trio Signs With MMURichard PottsDaily Record: ArrestsPatricia SteffenFordyce Man Granted Parole In 2019 AssaultMary ‘Bunnie’ Brown Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (34)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: A 1/6 Question (29)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: What Is Thune For? (20)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (19)Matters Of Medicine (15)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
