Richard Vlasak, age 79, of Marcellus, Michigan passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born in Tabor, South Dakota on March 14, 1941 to parents, Clarence and Helen (Noll) Vlasak. He married Carole Ann Hlavac on September 4, 1965 at St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor, South Dakota.
Dick served four years in the United States Navy. After, he went to college where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters’ degree in Management at the University of South Dakota and Loyola University of Chicago, respectively. He spent his entire professional career in the Chicago, Illinois area, where Dick and Carole also raised their 3 children. What began in the 80’s as a getaway, Cedar Lake and Marcellus, Michigan became Dick and Carole’s home and community. Dick enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, boating and playing cards. Joyful was time spent at his grandchildren’s many activities and events. He served as an extraordinary minister at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Marcellus and was a Life Member in the American Legion.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carole, and children, Andrea (Aaron) Steyskal in Oregon, Pamela Tvaroh in Illinois and Dean (Sharon) Vlasak in Indiana, as well as eight grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, David Vlasak in Arizona. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen, brother Joseph, and sister-in-law Rose (David) Vlasak.
Memorials in memory of Richard Vlasak may be offered to Tabor American Legion Post 183, via Alvin Sternhagen, PO Box 53, Tabor, SD 57063.
A celebration of Dick’s wonderful life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.
April 24, 2020
