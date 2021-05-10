Dawn E. Braunesreither, 64, of Mission Hill died Saturday, May 8, 2021, as the result of a car accident.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica with the Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Martinus Lutheran Cemetery in rural Utica.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The funeral will be recorded and will be able to be viewed on Dawn’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
