Oris James “OJ” Scherschligt, age 86, of Lansing, MI passed to eternal life on Friday, June 25, 2021.
He is survived by Margery, his wife of 65 years, daughters Kim (Bruce Miles) of DeWitt, MI and Randi (Drew) Floyd of Rehoboth, MA; granddaughter Dr. Emily Floyd of Stony Brook, NY; brother Don (Marlys) Scherschligt of Brookings, SD; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Terri.
OJ was born August 8, 1934, to Hubert and Ethel (Frick) Scherschligt, in Yankton, South Dakota. He spent his early years on a family farm, attending elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse. He entered South Dakota State University on an ROTC scholarship, earning degrees in Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. It was there that he met his life-long love, Margery Peters, and the two were married in 1955.
OJ began his career with the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Dept., ultimately becoming the State Park Director. In 1971, he accepted a position with the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, serving in several posts, most notably as the Director of State Parks, DNR Deputy Director, and General Manager of the Michigan State Fair. He was active in many State and National professional organizations and received numerous awards for his conservation and natural resources work. He retired from public service in 1997.
Additionally, OJ served in the military, on active duty with the US Army following college graduation, and then with Army National Guard. He continued his military career in Michigan, serving with the Air National Guard at the Selfridge ANGB, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
OJ was a loving, devoted husband and father. He had multiple personal interests and hobbies, many of which he shared with his wife, Margery. He was a history buff, sports enthusiast, and antique collector, focusing mainly on American art glass. He was an avid horticulturist and was most happy in later years tending his gardens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy., Lansing, MI on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Delta Township.
The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing on Thursday, July 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. with the Rosary to be prayed and 7:00 p.m.
The family of OJ would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of The Willows of East Lansing for the compassionate care received in his last year. www.EstesLeadley.com
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 29, 2021
