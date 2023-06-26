Ardis Gust

Ardis Lorraine Gust, age 99, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at River City Assembly of God Church in Yankton with Pastor Spencer Keroff officiating. Burial will be in the Aten Cemetery in Aten, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.