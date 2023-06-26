Ardis Gust

Ardis Lorraine Gust, age 99, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at River City Assembly of God Church in Yankton with Pastor Spencer Keroff officiating. Burial will be in the Aten Cemetery in Aten, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Ardis was born December 11, 1923, to Sherman and Margaret (Morris) Nicholas on the family farm in Crofton, Nebraska, where she was always proud that she grew up on a farm. On October 23, 1941, Ardis married Marion Gust in Brewster, Nebraska. After their marriage, they lived in Portland, Oregon, for a little over a year and then returned to the Aten area where they farmed and raised their family. They moved to Yankton in 1969 and Ardis worked at the Human Services Center and Sunshine Grocery Store. She was an active and faithful member of River City Assembly of God Church in Yankton. She loved the Lord, and her deep faith was central in her life. Ardis enjoyed cooking, canning and especially loved jigsaw puzzles. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ardis is survived by one son, Gordon Gust of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren: Heather (Kevin) Vanourney, Jamie (Jimmy) Firzlaff, Lindsay Gust, Joshua (Donna) Gust, Nicole Hein, Christopher (Julie) Gust, and Jenna Clifford; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion Gust; daughter, Lois Sharp; son, Charles Gust; and several brothers and sisters.
