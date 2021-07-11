A Celebration of John’s Life for Chaplain Colonel John O. Lundin, 80, of Springfield will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. The service will be livestreamed on the Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the church.
A private burial with military honors will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Salvation Army or the Trinity Lutheran Laundry Project.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
John died on Friday, July 2.
