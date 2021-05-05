Mary Ann Brandl, 91, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be at church on Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
To watch a livestream of the service, visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
