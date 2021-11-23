Sheryl “Sherry” Ann Rye, age 64, of rural Irene, South Dakota, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, rural Irene at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Visitation will begin at 1 pm. Light refreshments will be served for fellowship time, following the service.