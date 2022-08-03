Deloris Kubal Aug 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deloris Kubal, 86, of Yankton, formerly of the Wagner area, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Sunset Manor in Irene. Memorial Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Interment will be at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Housekeeper Needed 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDowngrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are PlummetingCity Dispensaries Prep For OpeningJohn BensonJane SedlacekNew Owners Take Over Scotland Grocery StoreDaily Record: ArrestsTurning To VietnamAmateur Baseball: Tabor Earns State BerthLetter: Why Is Noem Afraid?Stanley Varilek Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Letter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Out Of Control (36)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Letter: Pro-Life State? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (8)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (6)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (6)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: Looming Disruption (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
