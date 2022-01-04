Funeral services for Bradley Jones, 56, of Springfield, will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from noon-1:30 p.m. Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley Jay Jones was born February 23, 1965, in Omaha, NE, the son of Elmer Jr. and Linda (Abel) Jones. He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brad was one year old when the family moved back to Springfield. He was baptized in the United Church of Christ in Springfield. He attended grade school in Springfield and attended Springfield High School until it closed in 1982. He graduated from Bon Homme High School in 1983. While in high school and on weekends, Brad mowed for people around town and worked at the K&M station for Gene Wynia. Brad attended USD/S for one year and graduated from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE.
Brad was united in marriage to Becky Odens on September 22, 1990, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. He began his career working as an auto mechanic at Springfield Motors and worked there until they closed. He continued at Country Ford in Tyndall and was promoted to shop foreman in the past couple years. Brad loved Ford vehicles, he believed in “Ford Tough,” and they were all he ever owned.
Brad will be remembered for his love for his nieces, of going to “toy shows”, auctions, model kits, Hotwheels and John Deere. He loved to tinker with carpentry and built many cabinets by hand to display his cars. Brad could fix anything and everything. He didn’t buy new, he said, “I can fix it” and he usually did.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife, Becky of Springfield, mother, Linda Jones, of Springfield, father, Elmer Jones Jr. of Springfield, brother, Brian (Kim) Jones of Verdigre, NE, sister, Shelly (Jason) Hegge of Springfield, and several nieces.
Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law Joshua Odens.
