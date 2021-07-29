July 14, 1956-July 23, 2021
Mary Jo Halverson, 65, of Scotland, SD, ran through the gates of Heaven on July 23, 2021 while at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
A Memorial Celebration of Mary Jo’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Scotland Community Church in Scotland, SD. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Please join us for a meal with sharing of memories and fellowship immediately following the memorial service.
Mary Jo is survived by the love of her life, Jeff Comstock (Scotland, SD); children, Elvis McKee, Chamberlain, SD, Steve (Heather) Henry, Scotland, SD, Doug (Robin) Henry, Tea, SD, Jill (Josh) Goehring Delmont, SD, Casey (Amanda) Comstock, Bennington, NE, Sean (Jamie) Halverson, Council Bluffs, IA, Sam Halverson, Sioux Falls, SD, Danielle (Jed) Ogren, Marshall, MN; 24 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild (due August 2021); sisters, Linda (Curt) Adrian, Parker, SD, Cindy Voichoskie, Norfolk, NE, and Terry (Mark) Daggett, Tea, SD; 4 uncles; 2 aunts; 10 cousins; 3 nephews; 5 nieces; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Lorraine Hoopes, and stepmother, Joyce Hoopes.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 30, 2021
