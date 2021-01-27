Dwane Siewert, 79, of Avon died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall after a brief battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at the First Baptist Church in Avon. The service will be live streamed on the Avon First Baptist Church YouTube channel. The link is https://youtu.be/3hPRKY2-hil. Burial is in the Baptist Cemetery, rural Avon.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. Masks are recommended.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
